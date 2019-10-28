Canucks face Panthers, looking to put bad loss aside

The Vancouver Canucks are best served to remind themselves how the Florida Panthers have been scoring in bunches lately when the teams meet Monday in Vancouver.

Then again, the Canucks shouldn’t need any reminders about how a club can explode offensively after their last outing, a stunning loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday.

Vancouver led 5-1 late in the second period, only to see it disappear in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Caps.

“Not good enough,” captain Bo Horvat said. “Going in with a four-goal lead, 21 minutes left, we’ve got to be able to hold those. We’ve got to be a lot better than that in the third.

“At times, I think guys, including myself, were trying to make plays out of nothing, and not getting the pucks in deep and simplifying our game. And I think that’s what turned on us,” he said.

After opening the season with a pair of losses, the Canucks are on a 6-1-1 run that has them in the middle of the playoff picture. Granted, they’re only 10 games into the season, but the Canucks have high hopes of being a playoff after missing the Stanley Cup tournament the past four years.

That’s one reason coach Travis Green made a point of reminding his troops not to be too negatively impacted by the Washington loss.

“Give their team credit, they’ve been through these games many times,” Green said. “They’re a big, strong team. You could see it in certain areas of the game where I thought we lost a few puck battles and certain situations. Again, they’re built to win Stanley Cups, and we can learn a lot from this game.”

The Panthers arrive in Vancouver after blitzing the Pacific Division-leading Edmonton Oilers 6-2 on Sunday afternoon, a game in which Aaron Ekblad, Brian Boyle and Noel Acciari combined for three goals in the first 2:36 of the second period, the fastest three goals to start a period in franchise history.

“Scoring is fun. It was good momentum for our line,” said Boyle, who signed with the Panthers a week prior and netted his first goal of the year.

Florida has racked up 11 goals in the first two stops of a four-game road trip that ends Wednesday in Colorado. With a 4-0-4 run, the team has gone eight games without losing in regulation time, a huge step for a team that has missed the playoffs the last three seasons and six of the last seven.

“The depth and the ability and the skill level, you see it throughout the league, and you see it here on this team,” Boyle said. “I’ve only been here a week, but it’s very evident … up and down the lineup, there’s a lot of ability. I think everybody wants to contribute and expects to.”

