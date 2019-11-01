Canucks bringing power players to Anaheim

The best power play in the West will continue its tour of California on Friday night when the Vancouver Canucks meet the Anaheim Ducks one game after scoring four goals on the man advantage.

The Canucks are rolling, having gone 8-1-1 over their past 10 games, and an efficient power play is part of the reason. The Canucks are tied for second in the NHL with 13 power-play goals, with only the Buffalo Sabres ahead of them entering Thursday’s games.

All it took for the Canucks to emerge from an early deficit Wednesday against the Los Angeles Kings was a quick two-goal flurry in 1 minute, 55 seconds at the end of the first period. The goals, from Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat, were scored on the power play. Vancouver never trailed again in a 5-3 victory.

Boeser ended the night with his third career hat trick, with two of the goals coming on a man advantage. Elias Pettersson also scored a goal for the Canucks and had three assists. It was Pettersson’s second consecutive game with three assists.

Vancouver’s power-play percentage of 25.5, heading into play Thursday, was tied for fifth in the NHL with the Washington Capitals. It is an even better 38 percent since Quinn Hughes was moved to the first unit. Hughes had three assists Wednesday.

“Our power play was as good as we’ve seen it, you know, moving around,” head coach Travis Green said after the victory over the Kings, according to the Vancouver Sun. “And they’re learning, to play different situations on the power play, making subtle changes.”

While the Ducks have had poor power-play efficiency at 9.4 percent, near the bottom in the NHL, they did see their offense come to life Tuesday in a 7-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

Of all the goals scored by the Ducks on Tuesday, it was a shot from the right circle by Cam Fowler, while carrying some forward momentum, that resonated most. Fowler scored his 61st goal as a Ducks defenseman, passing Scott Niedermayer on the team’s all-time list.

The younger portion of the Ducks’ roster also had its moments as Josh Mahura had three assists in his first game of the season and 18th of his career. All three assists came in a 2:52 stretch. The last time a Ducks rookie had three assists in a game was when Fowler did it in 2011.

The Ducks also had two goals by Carter Rowney and one by Ryan Getzlaf, who has scored a goal in three consecutive games and four of his last five.

“We’re going to have to have everyone digging in and contributing, whether it’s goal scoring, saving goals, blocking shots,” Ducks head coach Dallas Eakins said, according to NHL.com. “This is going to have to be a team effort each and every night.”

The Ducks will enter having won two of their last three games, scoring 12 combined goals in the two victories. They are 8-6-0 this season and an impressive 5-1-0 at home.

