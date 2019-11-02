Canadiens seek road-trip sweep in Dallas

The Montreal Canadiens are intent on completing a clean sweep of their three-game road trip when they visit the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

The Canadiens are on a three-game overall winning streak that includes away wins over the Arizona Coyotes and Vegas Golden Knights on consecutive days earlier this week. The 5-4 overtime win over Vegas on Thursday was a particularly strong result for Montreal, which trailed 4-2 with less than seven minutes left in the game.

“We fell behind the 8-ball in the third period … (and) the key was not to get frustrated and to stick with it,” Montreal coach Claude Julien said. “On the bench, we kept saying, ‘Let’s get the next one here and put some pressure on.’ When you believe and you work properly and you do the right things, which we did … we got rewarded for that.”

While the Canadiens head to Texas on a roll, the Stars also have been getting into form following a rough start to the season. After posting a 1-7-1 record over their first nine games, the Stars have won five of their past six, including a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday.

The Stars were set to make the overnight trip from Denver to Dallas and then take the ice for their second game in less than 24 hours. With a nod to the compressed schedule, Stars coach Jim Montgomery didn’t hold a morning skate prior to facing the Avalanche.

“We’ve had practice two days, and we’ve got (Friday’s) game and then we lose two hours going back home for a 6 o’clock start,” Montgomery said, noting that the coaching staff felt skipping the session “would be advantageous for both games.”

Dallas is 1-1-0 in the second half of back-to-backs this season.

Ben Bishop will start in net for the Stars, looking to rebound from a brief outing on Tuesday that saw him pulled from the game after allowing two goals on 10 shots from the Minnesota Wild. Bishop is 12-4-4 in his career against Montreal with a 1.79 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage.

The Canadiens deployed backup goalie Keith Kincaid against the Golden Knights, so regular starter Carey Price likely will be back between the pipes on Saturday. Price is 4-1-0 with a 1.82 GAA and a .935 save percentage over his past five games.

Montreal’s Jonathan Drouin and Brendan Gallagher are both on three-game scoring streaks. Drouin has four total goals over his three-game run, while Gallagher has nine points (six goals, three assists) over his past nine games.

Jesper Kotkaniemi’s status for Saturday was unknown after the Montreal forward missed the Thursday game due to a groin injury.

Roope Hintz scored both of the Stars’ goals against Colorado. The second-year winger has nine goals in 15 games this season, already matching his total from 58 games in his rookie season.

Both clubs head into Saturday’s game looking for a spark on special teams. Montreal’s 71.79 percent penalty-killing rate ranks near the bottom of the league, while the Stars have only four goals from 42 power-play chances.

