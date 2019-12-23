Cafu closes foundation due to financial difficulties

SAO PAULO (AP)Former Brazil soccer captain Cafu announced on Monday the closing of his foundation due to financial problems. Earlier this year, Cafu said the 16-year-old institution’s social work cost him $40,000 per month.

The former AC Milan and Roma right-back said the decision comes after two years of difficulties. Fundacao Cafu supports almost 900 children of Sao Paulo’s impoverished Jardim Irene region, which the player paid a tribute to on his shirt as he lifted the 2002 World Cup trophy.

”Today we put an end to this cycle, but we have a request: keep fostering dreams! Dream higher. Have faith and courage,” Fundacao Cafu’s statement reads.

The statement also said the decision comes after ”one of the biggest losses” of Cafu’s life, a reference to the death of his 29-year-old son Danilo from a heart attack in September.

Cafu, 49, has reportedly faced other financial problems in recent years.

