Butler, Heat win in OT to hand Raptors first home loss

TORONTO (AP)Jimmy Butler had 22 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, Duncan Robinson scored 22 points and the Miami Heat spoiled Kyle Lowry’s return to Toronto’s lineup by beating the Raptors 121-110 in overtime Tuesday.

Butler scored eight consecutive points in 55 seconds to begin the extra session as the Heat recovered after blowing a seven-point lead in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter.

Bam Adebayo scored 18 points, Justise Winslow had 17 and Kelly Olynyk 16 as the Heat snapped the Raptors’ season-high winning streak at seven games, and became the first visitor to win north of the border this season.

Pascal Siakam had 15 points and 12 rebounds, Norman Powell scored 23 points and Fred VanVleet had 19 for Toronto, which had won a franchise-record nine straight home games to begin the season.

The Raptors missed all nine of their field goal attempts in overtime.

SPURS 135, ROCKETS 133, 2 OT

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Lonnie Walker IV had a career-high 28 points and San Antonio overcame James Harden’s 50 points by rallying from a late 10-point deficit to beat Houston.

DeMar DeRozan added 23 points, nine assists and five rebounds as the Spurs won their second straight at home and snapped the Rockets’ two-game winning streak.

Harden played a season-high 49 minutes coming off a 60-point outing Saturday over three quarters against Atlanta. He was whistled for two charges in the second overtime. The second came against DeRozan with 0.8 seconds remaining, sealing San Antonio’s victory.

LAKERS 105, NUGGETS 96

DENVER (AP) – LeBron James had 25 points, nine assists and a crucial dunk off a miss late in the fourth quarter to lead Los Angeles over Denver.

Anthony Davis shook off flu-like symptoms to score 25 points and add 10 rebounds for the Lakers.

Both teams were coming off losses that ended long winning streaks, but it was Los Angeles that bounced back behind James and Davis.

Davis missed the morning film session and his status for the game was questionable until before tip. He showed no effects of illness, scoring 13 points in the third while shooting 5 of 7 in the period.

Jamal Murray scored 22 points and Paul Millsap had 21 points and eight rebounds. Nikola Jokic was held to 13 points but added eight assists.

CLIPPERS 117, TRAIL BLAZERS 97

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Montrezl Harrell scored 26 points, Paul George added 25 and Los Angeles pulled away in the second half to beat Portland.

Kawhi Leonard added 11 points in helping extend the Clippers’ franchise-best start at home to 13-1.

The game was tied 10 times in the first half before the Clippers eked out a 62-59 lead at halftime.

George and Leonard took over to start the third. They each hit 3-pointers and George had a steal and a dunk to go with a free throw from Leonard as part of a 14-3 run that gave the Clippers a 76-62 lead.

CJ McCollum scored 20 points, Hassan Whiteside had 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Damian Lillard added 16 points on 5-of-15 shooting for the Blazers, whose three-game winning streak ended. Carmelo Anthony had nine points and six rebounds.

MAVERICKS 118, PELICANS 97

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Luka Doncic scored 15 of his 33 points in the third quarter and grabbed 18 rebounds in just 28 minutes to power Dallas over New Orleans.

Doncic shot 9 of 18 from the field, making five 3-pointers, and hit 10 of 13 free throws to lead the Mavericks to their eighth victory in the last nine games.

Doncic had 12 points the first quarter and then broke open a three-point game by scoring 15 of the Mavericks’ 25 points in the final 9:18 of the third, when Dallas built a 84-75 lead. Two of Doncic’s jumpers came from at least 25 feet with no defender in his face.

Dallas led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter and coasted home.

Seth Curry added 19 points off the bench for the Mavericks, and Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber each had 12.

Brandon Ingram scored 24 points and Jrue Holiday had 18 for New Orleans, which lost its sixth consecutive game.

MAGIC 127, WIZARDS 120

WASHINGTON (AP) – Evan Fournier scored 31 points, D.J. Augustin added 16 of his 24 in the fourth quarter and Orlando beat Washington.

Bradley Beal scored 42 points for the Wizards, who have lost five of six.

Markelle Fultz added a career-high 20 points for the Magic, who have won three of four after earning just their second road victory of the season.

Davis Bertans added 21 points and Isaiah Thomas scored 20 for Washington. The Wizards were without starting center Thomas Bryant, who was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right foot Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

PISTONS 127, CAVALIERS 94

CLEVELAND (AP) – Blake Griffin scored 24 points, Andre Drummond had 17 points and 14 rebounds, and Detroit routed Cleveland to win consecutive games for the first time this season.

Griffin played just 24 minutes and was 8 of 13 from the field, including 6 of 7 from deep. Drummond played 31 minutes as Detroit’s starters were on the bench for the fourth quarter.

Griffin scored 16 points in the first quarter with four 3-pointers. Detroit hit 10 3-pointers in the first half and built a 57-38 lead, a margin that steadily grew throughout the game and reached 35 in the fourth quarter.

Cleveland has lost 10 of 11. Collin Sexton scored 22 points, and Tristan Thompson had 10 points and 14 rebounds.

—

