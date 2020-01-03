Buster, Sullivan lead Lamar past New Orleans, 74-67

NEW ORLEANS (AP)Davion Buster tied his career high with 23 points and Avery Sullivan pitched in with a double-double as Lamar won on the road for the first time in six games, beating New Orleans 74-67 on Thursday night.

Sullivan hit 8 of 10 from the field to put up 22 points while pulling down 12 rebounds for Lamar.

Bryson Robinson had 21 points and six rebounds for the Privateers (4-9, 0-3 Southland Conference), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Troy Green added 16 points.

Lamar (8-6, 2-1) takes on Abilene Christian at home on Saturday. New Orleans faces Stephen F. Austin at home on Saturday.

