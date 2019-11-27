Burns scores 40 to lift Colgate over Green Bay 99-81

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Jordan Burns scored a career-high 40 points, including 8 of the team’s school-record 19 3-pointers as Colgate beat Green Bay 99-81 on Tuesday night in front of a raucous crowd at the Legends Classic Subregional.

Tucker Richardson added 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting, 3 of 4 from distance, and had seven assists for Colgate (4-3) which is on a three-game roll. Will Rayman added 14 points, going 4-for-4 from 3, 10 rebounds and five assists. Rapolas Ivanauskas had 10 rebounds and six assists for the Raiders.

Colgate was 37-for-63 from the field for 59% shooting. The Raiders owned a 40-26 edge on the glass. Their 19 3-pointers is also a record for the Legends Classic.

Amari Davis had 19 points for the Phoenix (2-4). PJ Pipes and JayQuan McCloud had 14 points each.

Burns hit two of his 3-pointers late in the first half as Colgate broke away to a 59-37 lead at the break. He started the second half with a layup in the paint and another 3 on consecutive possessions.

Green Bay came as close as 15 points twice in the second half, the last time on a 3 from McCloud.

Colgate faces Siena at home on Saturday. Green Bay takes on Montana State on the road on Saturday.

