Burns scores 19 to carry Winthrop over Pfeiffer 127-83

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP)D.J. Burns had a career-high 19 points off the bench to lift Winthrop to a 127-83 win over Pfeiffer on Monday night.

Burns shot 9 for 12 from the floor. He added a career-best eight rebounds.

Josh Corbin had 16 points for Winthrop (4-3). Josh Ferguson added 14 points and seven rebounds. Russell Jones had 13 points for the home team.

Taylan Rowe had 15 points for the Falcons, a Division III school. Juwan Blanton added 10 points. Jamaal David had nine rebounds.

Winthrop faces No. 1 Duke on the road on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories