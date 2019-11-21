Burnley-Watford Preview

It only took three months, but Watford finally have a Premier League victory to build on.

Returning from the international break, the Hornets aim to make it two in a row Saturday when they host a Burnley side that also ended a rot of their own but is still looking for that first league road triumph.

Though Watford (1-5-6) are still stuck in the relegation zone, at least the monkey of failing to win a Premier League match is off their collective back. The Hornets earned that long-awaited triumph Nov. 8, 2-0 over current basement dweller Norwich City.

Gerard Deulofeu (two goals in Premier League play) scored in the second minute and then assisted on Andre Gray’s second goal of the season in the 52nd as Watford finally put some money into the victory column. And, with it, improved to 1-3-1 since the beginning of October – with three clean sheets recorded during that span.

“(Defending) is obviously something we have worked hard on,” defender Craig Dawson told Watford’s official website. “I think we’re stating to see the benefits now, (and versus Norwich) was great for us to get two goals. I think the shape is so important for us, and the work rate. I think we need to keep going as it’s just the start for us now.”

Whilst that victory came on the road, Watford’s focus this weekend is to finally earn a win at home, where they are 0-3-3 and been outscored 10-4. The Hornets are 1-1-1 versus Burnley at home during Premier League play.

The Clarets (4-3-5) entered the break 10th in the table, but are 0-3-3 on the road this season. They’ve also dropped the last two away from Turf Moor, most recently 3-0 at Sheffield United on Nov. 2.

In Burnley’s favor, however, they should have some momentum following a 3-0 win over visiting West Ham United on Nov. 9. Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood each recorded first-half goals, and the Clarets benefited from a West Ham own goal early in the second half.

“We know we can do it,” Wood, who has scored two of his five league goals in back-to-back matches, told Burnley’s officially website. “We know we’re a good side and we know we can put a performance together and we showed that. We just need to keep going and make sure it’s consistent every week.”

Barnes and Wood share the team lead for goals, with the former ending a seven-game Premier League goal drought last time out. Barnes has just one goal on five top-flight contests versus Watford. Wood, meanwhile, has never scored in four league matches against the Hornets.