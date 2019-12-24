Burnley-Everton Preview

Carlo Ancelotti has won just about every place he’s been. He’s hoping that continues whilst in charge of Everton.

The legendary Ancelotti makes his managerial debut with the Toffees, who look to remain unbeaten in the Premier League for a fourth straight match on Thursday, when they also try keep visiting Burnley from doing the season double.

The 60-year-old Ancelotti was officially introduced as Everton manager on Monday, and injected some positive vibes to a supporter base hungry for not just a season turnaround. Ancelotti, who recently departed Napoli after guiding them to the group stage of the Champions League and also coached giants Juventus, AC Milan, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, won that tournament three times. He earned a Premier League title with Chelsea in 2009-10.

“I love to train, I love to manage and I am really passionate about my job,” Ancelotti told Everton’s official, website. “Now I work for Everton. It is a fantastic club, and my dream is to bring Everton in the top positions of the Premier League as soon as possible.”

Of course, Ancelotti knows that won’t be easy. The Toffees enter the Boxing Day fixtures 15th in the table, four points from the drop. Whilst Everton are 1-2-0 since losing three in a row and sacking manager Marco Silva, there is plenty of work to be done.

Everton played Arsenal to a scoreless home draw on Saturday.

“I want to try my best to help the team to be better, and help the club to be competitive and give happiness to the supporters,” he added.

“It will not be overnight, but we have to patient. With a clear idea and a clear focus. I’m sure we are going to improve quickly.”

The immediate focus is trying to avoid a season double at the hands of Burnley (7-3-8) for the second time in three seasons. The Clarets topped Everton 1-0 at home on Oct. 5. Jeff Hendrick’s goal in the 72nd minute at Turf Moor was all the Clarets needed to take down the Toffees.

Burnley will try for a season-high third straight league win following consecutive 1-0 victories over Newcastle United and Bournemouth. The latter coming on an 89th-minute goal from Jay Rodriguez.

“We can’t just think we have done our job now,” defender James Tarkowski told Burnley’s official website.

“There are still plenty of points to pick up. And, being (10th in the table), it’s a good chance to keep picking up points and keep working up that table.

“Hopefully, it will be a good day for us. We are in a good vein of form at the moment. Defending well and taking our chances when we get them. I’m looking forward to it.

Chris Wood, who scored his team-leading seventh goal versus Bournemouth, has two goals in six career games against Everton. He’s also excited to potentially ruin Ancelotti’s Everton debut.

“It’s certainly going to be a different atmosphere,” Wood said. “I imagine there will be quite a buzz with their fans waiting to see what the new manager brings, and I’m sure the players will want to show what they can do. So, it’s going to be an experience we have to deal with.

“We want to go down there and hopefully get at least a point out of it. We are not heading there with anything else in our minds.”