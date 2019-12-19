Burnley-Bournemouth Preview

Much-needed victories have given both Bournemouth and Burnley a shot of confidence.

Each side look to build on their respective triumph when the Cherries welcome the Clarets to Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Burnley (6-3-8), sitting 12th in the Premier League table, and 14th-place Bournemouth (5-4-8) are separated by just two points. Both sides had been struggling for a spell until last weekend.

The Cherries snapped a season-high five-game Premier League losing streak with a seemingly improbable 1-0 victory at Chelsea last weekend. Whilst Dan Gosling’s 84th-minute flipped-strike is perhaps the biggest goal of the season for Bournemouth, the fact they recorded a clean sheet after conceding 11 goals during the five-game slide might prove even more important going forward.

Regardless, the fact Bournemouth are back in the win column and filled with momentum, it’s all good at the moment.

“Historically we’ve always done it, when our backs are against the wall and things are looking bleak,” manager Eddie Howe told Bournemouth’s official website. “We managed to find the spirit and go against the odds and get a result. The players just stood up and fought.

“Hopefully, it will give everyone a big pick-me-up. We can say we are still fighting, still competitive. We still have good players. We have to believe we can repeat (a win over Chelsea) and build on this.”

Though the Cherries are dealing with injuries to key contributors such as Callum Wilson, Nathan Ake, Harry Wilson and Joshua King and last won back-to-back matches in mid-September, they should be even more motivated after Burnley did the double in the 2018-19 season series.

The Clarets snapped their second three-game Premier League losing streak of the season with last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Newcastle United. Chris Wood scored in the 58th minute for Burnley, who posted a clean sheet after conceding nine combined goals in their previous two matches versus Manchester City and Spurs.

“We had a couple of tough weeks and it was about getting back together and getting that edge to our game,” defender Phil Bardsley told Burnley’s official website. “It’s up to us to build on it. We have got some good fixtures coming up over the Christmas period, and we believe there are plenty of points to be picked up.

“Bournemouth had a good result, so they will be buzzing. But it’s up to us. We believe we can compete against anybody in this league, and we will go there and have a right good go.”

Wood has certainly had a good go this season with a team-leading seven goals.

Burnley announced this week CEO of community relations Neil Hart will become the chief executive of the club after current CEO David Baldwin said he will leave in June to take on the same role with the EFL.