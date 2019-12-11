Burk scores 21 to lift IUPUI over IU-South Bend 80-60

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Marcus Burk had 21 points as IUPUI rolled past NAIA-member IU-South Bend 80-60 on Tuesday night.

Elyjah Goss had 17 points, 21 rebounds and four blocks for IUPUI (3-8), which ended its six-game losing streak. Jaylen Minnett added 15 points. Jamil Jackson Jr. had 11 points for the home team.

The Jaguars forced a season-high 25 turnovers.

Kourtlandt Martin had 19 points for the Titans. Sergio Diaz added six rebounds. Miles Tracy had seven rebounds and four blocks.

IUPUI faces Purdue Fort Wayne at home on Saturday.

