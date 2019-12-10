Breaking News
Warrant: ESD2 employee uploaded child porn while on duty, victims as young as 2

Bulls’ Porter to miss another month with broken foot

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)Chicago Bulls forward Otto Porter Jr. will miss at least another month because of a broken left foot that was initially diagnosed as a bruise.

The Bulls said the injury was confirmed by Dr. Bob Anderson, a foot and ankle specialist who examined him Monday. The team said the small fracture became clear after repeated imaging over the past five weeks, and Porter will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Averaging 11.2 points in nine games, he has been sidelined since he was hurt against Atlanta on Nov. 6.

More AP NBA:https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories