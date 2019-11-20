BULLARD TO BEYOND: Four student-athletes sign to play at the next level

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) Four student-athletes are Bullard ISD got to make their dreams come true Tuesday morning as they signed their letters of intent to play at different colleges.

Two pitchers from the panthers’ baseball team will be heading to two different schools next fall.

Mason Kelley signed to play baseball at Louisiana Tech University. He is a right-handed pitcher for the Panthers.

“I’ve always wanted to play at the next level. I’ve been working hard for that. We have a good culture of winning, a lot of D-1 players, and that pushes everyone to be the best they can be.”

Very blessed and excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and baseball career at Louisiana Tech University! I want to thank everyone who has helped me get this far! #EverLoyalBe pic.twitter.com/9PVUQYh5Ty — Mason Kelley (@M_Kelley19) July 23, 2019

Grant Walters, a left-handed pitcher for the Panthers will stay in East Texas. He signed his letter of intent to play at Stephen F. Austin State University.

Two sisters will be parting ways for the first time in their lives, heading to different colleges for different sports.

Signing:

Emily Berry- ETBU Women’s Basketball

Erin Berry- Mississippi College Cross Country

Grant Walters- SFA Baseball

Mason Kelley- La Tech Baseball