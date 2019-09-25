Former Bullard assistant softball coach takes over program after losing Megan Dobrinski to cancer in August

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Bullard ISD has appointed former assistant softball coach Julie Murry as the Lady Panthers new head coach.

Murry replaces Megan Dobrinski, the school’s beloved former coach, who lost her battle to cancer in August.

After an in depth search, Bullard ISD Athletic Director, Scott Callaway, announced Tuesday that Murry will be leading the program going forward.

“Coach Murry is a current teacher at Bullard Middle School and has previous experience as an assistant softball coach,” Coach Callaway stated.

“We know we have hired a person that will continue to build our program for success in all areas. We look forward to Coach Murry leading our softball teams in the direction she envisions for the program. “

