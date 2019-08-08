Bullard All-Stars fall in the semis of Dixie World Series

RUSTON, Louisiana (KETK) –

The Texas All-Stars fought until the end, but came up short to Alabama in Game 5 of the Dixie Youth World Series.

Texas was down 5-3 to start the sixth inning. Catcher Dylan Fowler reached on an error to start the rally going. Brayden Vining went in to run for Fowler. Trey Martin doubled on a line drive to right field, scoring Vining. Layne Alexander laid down a great sacrifice bunt to move Martin over to third. Gage Brown went in to run for Martin.

With two outs, Crew Bowman singled on a hard ground ball to left field. Brown scored to tie the game. However, in the bottom half of the inning, Bullard gave up the winning run and their season came to an end.

The Texas All-Stars were the true meaning of a team. All 12 players contributed greatly to the success of this team. Traeson Wynne, Alexander, Bowman, Martin, Nolan Hable and Noah Lock were all leaders on the mound. Ben Coke, Vining and Brown were threats on the base paths and scored some very important runs. Fowler was a beast behind the plate and caught every inning of the Dixie Youth World Series.

Jachin Salas was solid in the infield and played a great role as leadoff hitter. Lex Rich led the team in batting average during the Series and had some crucial hits. The team was coached by Andy Alexander, Jeff Coke & Dustin Wynne.

“I have never, ever coached a group of boys that have been more together and more selfless than this group. They are a special group of kids,” head coach Alexander said.

The Texas All-Stars finished the season with a 24-2 record. They were the District 9 champions, the Texas South Regional Champions, and Texas State Champions.