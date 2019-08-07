Bullard All-Stars advance to Final Four of Dixie World Series

RUSTON, Lousiana (KETK) – Texas 12U All-Stars seized victory in dramatic walk-off fashion, thanks to a walk-off double at the end of the game to topple Florida.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning when Florida walked the first two batters and then Traeson Wynne hit a line drive to center field scoring Brayden Vining. That put Texas up 1-0 over Florida.

In the top of the sixth inning, Florida answered with one run off a double, sacrifice bunt and ground ball.

In the bottom of the sixth, Noah Hable hit a single to centerfield and then Lex Rich doubled on a line drive to centerfield scoring Hable to win the game.

Layne Alexander was on the mound for Texas and got the win. Alexander had six strikeouts and four hits. He had great defense behind him with no errors in field.Texas advances to the final four and will face Alabama, Wednesday at 5:45.