Buie leads balanced Hofstra attack past Holy Cross 1-69

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP)Desure Buie made all nine of his free throw attempts and scored 21 points and Hofstra beat Holy Cross 91-69 on Sunday at Boca Raton Beach Classic game.

Eli Pemberton and Jalen Ray each scored 16 and Tareq Coburn and Isaac Kiante each scored 12 for the Pride (5-3).

Hofstra never trailed.

Joe Pridgen and Marlon Hargis led Holy Cross (0-7) with 16 points apiece, Austin Butler scored 13 and Blake Verbeek 10.

Despite a 29-of-54 (53.7%) shooting effort, the Crusaders committed 24 turnovers and 24 personal fouls.

