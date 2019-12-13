Bucs QB Winston has something to play for against Lions

Skip to content
KETK | FOX51 | EastTexasMatters.com
Tyler
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Crime
Texas News
Veterans Voices
East Texas Addicted
Home for the Holidays
Your Local Election HQ
Special Reports
BorderReport.com
Texas Politics
Washington D.C.
National News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
‘What Were You Wearing’ exhibit aims to bust myths about sexual assault
Top Stories
Texas bank mistakenly puts $37M in woman’s account
House panel approves 2 Trump impeachment charges
House committee to take historic vote on Trump impeachment
Alabama officer shot while responding to call
Weather
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Interactive Radar
Bus Stop Forecast
Weather Talk
Weather Headlines
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Football Fever presented by SUBWAY®
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health
The Big Game
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
Olympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
College
Golf
NHL
MLS
Top Stories
Army-Navy rivalry features Trump attending 120th game
Top Stories
Kansas community college denies claims in heatstroke death
Peter Frates, known for ice bucket challenge, laid to rest
AP sources: Red Sox agree with LHP Pérez, SS Peraza
Phillies finalize 1-year deal with Gregorius
East Texas Live
KETK Gives Back
Community
KETK Today Happy Birthday
Calendar
Texas Rose Festival
Top Stories
Pets Fur People stops in with a furry friend and talks donations
Top Stories
Tyler Parks Department stops in with details on Holiday in the Garden
Top Stories
Sweet Gourmet stops by to give us some ideas for family themed gifts
Better Business Bureau gives some very helpful tips on shopping safe this Holiday season
The Center for Implant and General Dentistry joins us to chat about gettin an award-winning smile
Precision Spine Care talks about “Seasonal Effective Disorder” and how to treat it
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
KETK Christmas Giveaway by Sweet Gourmet
Home for the Holidays
KETK Best Dressed House by Christmas Park Land of Lights
KETK Pro Football Challenge presented by Loving Toyota
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
Winners
About Us
Report It
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
Newsletters
Stay Connected
Work for Us
Closed Captioning Issues
Video
Livestream
Top Stories
Pets Fur People stops in with a furry friend and talks donations
Top Stories
Tyler Parks Department stops in with details on Holiday in the Garden
Top Stories
Net Health talks about their WIC program that services all over East Texas
‘What Were You Wearing’ exhibit aims to bust myths about sexual assault
Texas bank mistakenly puts $37M in woman’s account
Alabama officer shot while responding to call
Lone Star NYE 2020
Christmas in East Texas
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Alabama officer shot while responding to call
Bucs QB Winston has something to play for against Lions
Sports
by: By LARRY LAGE
Posted:
Dec 12, 2019 / 09:14 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 12, 2019 / 09:19 PM CST
Community Calendar
Don't Miss
FINDING FUTURE EXPLORERS: Nasa needs Rocket Scientists to land a rocket on Mars
Neal’s Wheels collecting bicycles for East Texas children
Home for the Holidays
Best Dressed House by Christmas Park Land of Lights
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
KETK TODAY: Happy Birthday
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC