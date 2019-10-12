Bucknell rolls to 32-14 win over winless Colgate

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP)Logan Bitikofer threw a pair of touchdown passes as Bucknell picked up its first win, rolling to a 32-14 victory over Colgate on Saturday.

Bitikofer finished with 250 yards passing for the Bison (1-5, 1-1 Patriot League), who scored on their first two drives, starting with Bitikofer’s 13-yard touchdown throw to Alex Barnard. Bernard followed up with a 16-yard scoring run to make it 14-0.

Colgate’s Malik Twyman ran for a touchdown late in the first to close to 14-7 but Bucknell answered with two Alex Pechin field goals in the second quarter, from 38 and 29 yards, respectively, and the Bison led 20-7 at halftime.

Twyman had another touchdown run early in the third and Colgate trailed by six but the Bison scored twice after that, on a 13-yard TD throw from Bitikofer to Brandon Sanders and on a 12-yard fumble recovery for a score by Simeon Page.

Grant Breneman had 202 yards passing for the Raiders (0-7, 0-2). Twyman gained 55 yards rushing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC