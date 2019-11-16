Bucknell rallies to beat Georgetown 20-17

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP)Logan Bitikofer threw a 45-yard pass to Dominic Lyles for Bucknell’s second touchdown of the fourth quarter and the Bison rallied to beat Georgetown 20-17 on Saturday and keep their Patriot League title hopes alive.

Simeon Page blocked and recovered a punt to set up a 3-yard rushing TD by Chad Freshnock earlier in the quarter but a 2-point conversion failed and the Bison trailed 17-12. But Bitikofer found Lyles deep down the left sideline with 10:47 remaining and the Bucknell defense held from there. It was the defense that gave Bucknell its other score when Nnamdi Unachukwu forced a fumble and Gavin Pringle returned it 55 yards in the first quarter.

Bucknell only had 236 yards offense but its defense recovered three fumbles and intercepted a pass.

Joshua Stakely ran for 139 yards on 28 carries for the Hoyas (5-5, 1-4).

The Bison (3-7, 3-2) are in a three-way tie for second with Lafayette and Lehigh behind Holy Cross (4-1) with one league game remaining.

