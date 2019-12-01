Brown’s 20 points helps Seattle cruise past Idaho 74-55

SEATTLE (AP)Terrell Brown scored 20 points, Aaron Nettles added 15 and Seattle beat Idaho 74-55 on Saturday night.

Jordan Dallas added 11 points and Mattia Da Campo had 10 for Seattle (4-5), which has won two in a row since snapping a three-game skid.

Quinton Forrest had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead Idaho (3-5). Keyshaad Dixon added 13 points.

The game was tied 32-32 at halftime. Dixon’s jump shot gave the Vandals their last lead, 40-39 with 14:40 to play. Seattle pulled away with a 16-2 run for a 55-42 lead, with Nettles scoring five points during the stretch. The Vandals cut the deficit to 59-50 on Forrest’s 3-pointer with about five minutes left.

Idaho plays on the road at Washington State on Wednesday. Seattle hosts Incarnate Word on Tuesday.

