Brown lifts Seattle past Pacific Lutheran 98-64

SEATTLE (AP)Terrell Brown registered 16 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as Seattle routed Pacific Lutheran 98-64 on Tuesday night.

Seattle opened the game on an 18-2 run, extended it to 28-7 and led 47-23 at the break.

Delante Jones had 15 points for Seattle. Trey Hopkins added 11 points. Jordan Dallas had 10 points. Brown made 8 of 10 shots.

Leighton Kingma had 10 points for the Lutes.

Seattle plays Washington State on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

