Brother of Michigan State star dies after being hit by train

ALBION, Mich. (AP)The brother of Michigan State basketball star Cassius Winston has died after being struck by an Amtrak train Saturday night.

Scott Kipp, Albion’s Chief of Public Safety, confirmed Sunday that Zachary Winston died after being hit by a westbound train in Albion. Zachary Winston, of Detroit, played basketball at Albion College.

Cassius Winston, Michigan State’s point guard, was a preseason All-American last month. He was in the starting lineup Sunday night when the top-ranked Spartans played their home opener against Binghamton. Fans and players observed a moment of silence in Zachary Winston’s honor before the game.

”Our hearts are filled with sorrow for the Winston family. Their pain over the sudden loss of Zachary is unimaginable,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said in a statement. ”It’s impossible to find the right words in this moment, other than to say that we will support the family in whatever way they need.”

Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly D. Woods told the Detroit Free Press that 65 passengers were aboard the Amtrak 355 Wolverine Train at the time of the collision.