Brooke Henderson makes hole-in-one, leads LPGA Shanghai

SHANGHAI (AP)Brooke Henderson made a hole-in-one on the second hole and shot a tournament-record 8-under 64 to take second-round lead Friday in the Buick LPGA Shanghai, the first of four straight events in Asia.

Henderson used an 8-iron on the 144-yard second at Qizhong Garden.

”I didn’t see it at all, and then Olly (Brett), one of the caddies in our group (for defending champion Danielle Kang), turned and said, `That went in,”’ Henderson said. ”We were like, `What? Really?’ That was pretty cool. It definitely got my day started in the right direction.”

The 22-year-old Canadian, a two-time winner this season, followed the ace with a bogey, then birdied the next two. She had four birdies in a five-hole stretch around the turn and added another on the par-5 17th.

”I really like this golf course. I feel like it does suit my game really well,” Henderson said. ”You really have to stay patient and pay attention to the wind conditions. It’s important to hit a lot of fairways and the greens are so large that you’re doing to hit a lot of greens, but the proximity to the hole is really important.”

Jessica Korda was two strokes back after a 67, and Kang was another shot behind after a 67.

Korda is making her first start since the Solheim Cup, where she went 3-0-1 last month in Scotland in the United States’ loss to Europe. She has three LPGA Tour victories in Asia.

”I usually like the golf courses. Greens are always in great shape,” Korda said. ”The greens are usually really fast, which is what I like. And a lot of them we play long and the par-5s are gettable. It just suits a long hitter and I like making birdies.”

Kang pitched in from 30 yards for eagle on the par-5 ninth.

”I definitely know that birdies are out there and it’s a pretty tough golf course. It’s not easy to shoot low,” Kang said. ”There were a lot of good scores out there today and I know how well these girls can play, so I just got to keep chipping away and keep on trying to make those birdies and see what happens at the end.”

First-round leaders Nasa Hataoka and Amy Yang dropped back after opening 67s. Yang had a 71 to fall into a tie for fourth with Marina Alex (67) at 6 under. Hataoka (73) was tied for ninth at 4 under.

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko was 2 under after a 70. She won last week on the Korean LPGA Tour.

