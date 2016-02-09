Brook Hill’s Robinson, Chadwell sign letters of intent

Guard seniors Bryant Robinson and Caleb Chadwell signed on the dotted line Monday to play college football. Robinson will head to Midwestern State to play defensive end, while Chadwell inks with Mary Hardin-Baylor as a kicker.

Watch the Video to see the signings and to hear from both, as they say they decided on their particular program for reasons other than football.

Chadell who was 20-of-23 on field goals, and 90-of-95 on extra points during his high school career. Robinson started on both sides of the ball and made 46 tackles this past season.