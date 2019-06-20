Brook Hill hires rival’s former head coach to lead baseball program

The Brook Hill School announced a new head baseball coach on Thursday and he will not have to worry about a far move from his old job.

Jerry Courtney will take over the Guard program after being at the helm for their rival All Saints for the past 16 years.

“The hiring of Jerry Courtney to be our Head Baseball Coach allows us to the opportunity to compete for championships year in and year out. Jerry is known to be an outstanding teacher of the game, motivates his players to reach their potential, and brings a new focus to the table that will inspire our players to reach new heights. This is a great opportunity for our school and an awesome opportunity for our student athletes who participate in baseball to learn, play, and be mentored by one of the best coaches in the state.” Wally Dawkins, Athletic Director

Courtney had an impressive resume with the Trojans. He compiled a record of 305-160.

He led the Trojans to 11 district titles, 5 Final Four Appearances, and won a state championship in 2009.

Courtney played high school in Texas at Humble ISD.