BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Mason York of the Brook Hill baseball team took home Friday Football Fever’s Fan of the Game award for Week 7.

York sported a large “Come and Take It” flag through most of the game and was one of the largest supporters throughout the night for the Guard.

On the field, the Guard fell to the No. 3 ranked team Dallas Christian Chargers 21-3 on their home turf.