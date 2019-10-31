British fans buy 3,900 tickets for Club World Cup, FIFA says

ZURICH (AP)FIFA says fans living in Britain have bought about 3,900 tickets in the first round of sales for the Club World Cup in Qatar.

Liverpool’s semifinal match will be played on Dec. 18 in Doha. The final will be three days later at the same 40,000-seat Education City Stadium.

Tickets have not yet been sold for the first semifinal match on Dec. 17, which will feature the South American champion at the 40,000-seat Khalifa International Stadium.

The Copa Libertadores final between Brazilian club Flamengo and Argentine team River Plate is scheduled for Nov. 23 in Chile.

FIFA says Brazilian residents have bought 4% – about 1,100 – of almost 28,000 Club World Cup tickets sold so far. Qatar residents have bought about 16,000 tickets.

The next round of ticket sales for seven-team event, which features six continental champions and the Qatari league champion, will open on Nov. 14.

FIFA sponsor Qatar Airways is offering free tickets to customers who make a stopover in Doha during the Dec. 11-21 tournament.

