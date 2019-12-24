Brighton & Hove Albion-Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Tottenham Hotspur won’t have one of their key contributors on hand when they look to rebound from their latest Premier League.

Minus striker Heung-min Son, Spurs look to avoid losing back-to-back league matches for the first time this season on Thursday, when they try to avenge their earlier defeat to visiting Brighton and Hove Albion in a lunch-time Boxing Day contest.

Son, second on the team with 10 goals over all competitions, was sent off via red card in the 62nd minute due to his altercation with Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger during Sunday’s 2-0 home defeat to a desperate Chelsea side.

In addition to the immediate one-game ban associated with the booking, Son was issued a three-game suspension that will begin with this contest. He is currently appealing the ban.

Tottenham (7-5-6), incidentally, were shut out of the first time since Oct. 5, when this week’s opponent, Brighton (5-5-8), blanked them 3-0 in the reverse fixture – the first time the Seagulls earned a Premier League victory over Spurs.

“It’s the best thing that can happen after a defeat,” manager Jose Mourinho told Spurs’ official website said of the quick holiday turnaround. “You don’t have to wait long for the next one.

“On one side, it’s better (to have more time), you work on mistakes, you have time to work. But, the positive thing is that after a defeat, you have a match to play and opportunity to win and get back the feelings of victory. The happiness of victory. That’s what we’ll try to do.”

The good news for Tottenham is that they’ve yet to losing consecutive matches this season within the top-flight, and Brighton find themselves amidst a 1-2-4 stretch since winning back-to-back matches against Everton and Norwich City on Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, respectively.

The Seagulls’ three-match Premier League unbeaten run ended with a 1-0 loss to Sheffield United on Saturday.

“We’ll review, move onto Tottenham, and onto whoever’s after that, and be ready for the next challenge,” forward Glenn Murray told Brighton’s official website. “I think Saturday was just one performance where we weren’t quite as good as we have been in other games, but we’ll be ready for Boxing Day.”

Neal Maupay (seven league goals) saw his three-match goal streak end against Sheffield. He scored the opening goal in the third minute versus Spurs, whilst Aaron Connolly followed with a brace in the decisive, and historic, victory.

In unrelated match news, but certainly another example of a disturbing trend seen throughout European football, Tottenham is looking into reports that Chelsea’s Rudiger had racist words directed his way at in last week’s match against Spurs.

Meanwhile, a fan has reportedly been arrested for racially taunting Son in the same match.

“It is such a difficult and uncomfortable situation,” said Brighton manager Graham Potter, who was at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium scouting Spurs over the weekend.

“It wasn’t pleasant. It’s a sad state of affairs we’re in, but it’s a minority that are behaving unacceptably.

“But it’s how we tackle that which is so difficult. The players need to be supported from above because it’s hard to put them in those situations.”