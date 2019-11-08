Brighton & Hove Albion-Manchester United Preview

Shockingly, Brighton & Hove Albion sit above Manchester United in the Premier League table.

The Seagulls have a chance to put even more distance between them and United when they aim for a third straight victory Sunday, whilst looking for their first Premier League triumph at Old Trafford.

In a rather stunning scenario, Brighton (4-3-4) entered this weekend’s matches sitting eighth in the league table. A remarkable two spots and two points ahead of 10th-place Man United (3-4-4). Following an 0-3-3 stretch, the Seagulls have won three of four and posted back-to-back Premier League home wins over Everton and Norwich City leading up to this trip to Manchester.

“We feel good at the moment after the last two victories, but Manchester United are a big side who will always give you a difficult game,” midfielder Davy Propper told Brighton’s official website. “They’re a great side and we have to play our own game, even going to Old Trafford. We have to stick to our style. And, we’ll do that because we are confident.”It’s shown recently we can cause teams problems. The table now is probably a fairer reflection of where we deserve to be. We stuck to the ideas and it’s paying off, so hopefully we can keep climbing.”

The Seagulls are 2-0-2 versus United in the Premier League, with both victories coming at home. They’ve been outscored 3-1 in losing those two at Old Trafford.

Brighton are 0-1-3 on the road since opening the season with a 3-0 victory at Watford, however, United are a squad that’s all over the map – specifically on the domestic front and coming off a 1-0 league defeat at Bournemouth last weekend.

Man U have just one victory over their last six league contests, but are 2-2-1 at home, where they just beat Partizan 3-0 in Europa League play.Marcus Rashford (eight goals over all competitions) had a goal with an assist for the Red Devils in European play.However, the focus must shift to getting back on track in the Premier League.

“We’ve got to have loads of energy and go about pressing (Brighton) really well, because we can’t let them be comfortable here at Old Trafford,” manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told United’s official website.

United will be minus Ashley Young due to yellow card-accumulation, whilst Juan Mata could in the starting XI.

For Brighton, injured defender Adam Webster is out. Meanwhile, teammate Neal Maupay looks to increase his club-leading goal total of four this weekend.