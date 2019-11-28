Brighton & Hove Albion-Liverpool Preview

Though Liverpool face some advancement issues within the Champions League, all is right in the Reds’ world when it comes to the Premier League.

The top-flight leaders aim to remain undefeated whilst trying for a fifth consecutive league victory on Saturday against a visiting Brighton & Hove Albion side that’s looking to avoid a third straight defeat.

Liverpool’s 1-1 Champions League draw with Napoli at Anfield on Wednesday means they need a victory or low-scoring loss to Salzburg in the final match of group play to move on for the chance to defend their title. It also did not help that the Reds midfielder Fabinho suffered an ankle injury in that match.

Whilst the talk around the club will be Fabinho’s fitness level and that contest with Salzburg on Dec. 10, their immediate focus must be on the Premier League. Liverpool (12-1-0) hold an eight-point advantage over second-place Leicester City.

This weekend marks the true start of the busy period for the Premier League, with Liverpool playing Saturday, Wednesday and the following Saturday, Dec. 7.

“If we have ambitions in the Champions League, we have to show that in Salzburg,” manager Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool’s official website. “Until then, we have to show our ambitions in the Premier League. There are a (few) games to play until (Salzburg) and we have to be focused on them – and we will be, no doubt.”

The Reds certainly have kept that focus thus far, considering everything else they are a part of this season, in terms of overall competitions. Especially at home, where Liverpool are 36-10-0 during league play since losing to Crystal Palace on April 23, 2017.

It hasn’t mattered where the Reds have faced Brighton, they own an 11-1 scoring advantage while winning all four Premier League matches against the Seagulls. Mo Salah scored both goals as Liverpool posted a pair of 1-0 victories during the season series in 2018-19.

Salah has nine league goals this season, and one in each of his last three contests versus Brighton (4-3-6).The Seagulls closed October with a 3-2 home win over Everton, then opened November with a 2-0 victory against Norwich City. Since then, they lost 3-1 at Manchester United and fell 2-0 versus Leicester.

Whilst they look to end their current rot, Brighton players also want to prove their worth by putting forth a solid effort against the best in the league on their home ground.

“That’s why you wan to be in the Premier League, to play in games like this,” Brighton defender Dan Burn told his club’s official website.

“We will dust ourselves down, take a look at Liverpool and see how we can affect them.”

Neal Maupay leads Brighton with four league goals, but has gone three consecutive matches without one.