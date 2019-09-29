Brewers still battling for division title as they face Rockies

The Milwaukee Brewers were a pitch away from tying for the National League Central Division title on Saturday night. Now they head into Sunday’s game more injured and in need of more help from the Chicago Cubs.

Saturday night’s heartbreaking 3-2 loss in 10 innings keeps Milwaukee a game behind the St. Louis Cardinals, who lost again to the Cubs.

The Brewers could be without center fielder Lorenzo Cain after he suffered a left ankle sprain when he was thrown out at home in the ninth inning Saturday night. Manager Craig Counsell said Cain will be reevaluated Sunday morning.

His loss comes a night after outfielder Ryan Braun suffered a strained left calf.

An MRI on Saturday confirmed the injury, which is considered mild, and he said he will be ready for the postseason starting Tuesday or Thursday. He may also be ready for a game in St. Louis on Monday should the teams finish tied for the division lead after Sunday’s action. Braun said he will get treatment for two days and may test it as soon as Monday.

“We’ll see if there’s a game Monday and we’ll try everything in our power to get as close to 100 percent as we can for whatever games we have beyond (Sunday),” he said Saturday. “I’m fortunate it happened (Saturday) and not (Sunday). If it happened (Sunday) there would be no chance for Tuesday. So from that perspective I feel fortunate.”

The Rockies are playing out the season and All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado likely won’t play the final game. He wasn’t in the lineup on Saturday and manager Bud Black said Arenado was dealing with some side discomfort.

Arenado, who signed an eight-year, $260 million contract extension in the spring, will finish the season with a .315 average, 41 home runs and 118 RBIs, the latter two tops on the club this season.

The Brewers will end Colorado’s season for a second straight year, although this time it comes after a disappointing season for the Rockies. Last year, Milwaukee eliminated them in the NL Divisional round in a three-game sweep.

This year Colorado is trying to climb out of last place in the NL West after two consecutive postseason appearances.

“We realize how special and fun it was to play in the postseason the last two years,” said shortstop Trevor Story, whose 35th home run beat the Brewers on Saturday night. “So a year like this can really humble you and show you that it’s not given at all. So you really have to go out there and perform. And I think in the toughest times like this year, you learn a lot about yourself and as a team. I think it’s a great chance to grow close and hopefully never feel that again.”

After Saturday’s loss, Counsell said right-hander Adrian Houser (6-7, 3.86 ERA) will get the start Sunday. The rookie has not faced Colorado in his short career.

The Rockies will send right-hander Jeff Hoffman (2-6, 6.78)to the hill. Sunday will be the second time he will start against Milwaukee. His first outing came Oct. 1, 2016, when he allowed one run on two hits and struck out seven over five innings in a game the Brewers won in 10 innings.

–Field Level Media