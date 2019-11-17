Brewer scores 20 to lift SE Louisiana over Mobile 65-58

Breaking News
HAMMOND, La. (AP)Ty Brewer scored a career-high 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Southeastern Louisiana topped Mobile 65-58 on Sunday.

Pape Diop finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three blocks for the Lions (2-2). Isiah Kirby added 12 points, while Von Julien handed out seven assists.

Reserve Gabriel Cruz had 15 points for the NAIA-member Rams. Will Stanford added 14 points, while Maurice Anderson scored 12.

