Brees breaks NFL all-time Touchdown Record

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) gestures after a touchdown by wide receiver Michael Thomas (13), during the second half at an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVLA) – New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees set the NFL all-time passing touchdown record on Monday Night Football with his scoring strike to Josh Hill, his 540th of his professional career.

Brees started the game 20-of-21-passing against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half, as the Saints now lead 27-0 in the third quarter.

“It was special, everything about the night,” Brees said. “It just kind of makes your whole life and career flash before your eyes, because I never thought I’d have a chance to be part of something like this.”

The 40-year old gunslinger passed New Orleans native Peyton Manning for the record (539), tying him earlier in the evening as well.

Now in his 19th season, the 6-foot Brees — a 2001 second-round draft choice — came into the game already holding NFL records for completions with 6,792 and yards passing with 72,577. He built on those numbers while also setting a record for completion percentage in a game. He completed 29 of 30 passes — 96.7% — for 307 yards before being relieved by Teddy Bridgewater in the fourth quarter. That broke the mark Philip Rivers had held since completing 28 of 29 (96.6%) against Arizona last season.

“He had a hot hand, obviously,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “Guys were making plays, but that’s awfully difficult to do.”

The victory kept the Saints (11-3), who’d already won the NFC South, in the running with Seattle (11-3), San Francisco (11-3) and Green Bay (11-3) for one of the top two seeds in the NFC playoffs.

“There’s a lot at stake right now relative to these games when you look at the top of the NFC,” Payton said. “It’s about winning and winning and winning and trying to give yourself the best chance in the postseason.”