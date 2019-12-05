Breaking News
Braxton leads St. Francis (Pa.) over Lehigh 77-69

LORETTO, Pa. (AP)Keith Braxton had 18 points and 10 rebounds to carry St. Francis (Pa.) to a 77-69 win over Lehigh on Wednesday night.

Braxton converted all 10 of his free-throw attempts. He added nine assists.

Myles Thompson had 12 points for St. Francis (Pa.) (4-4).

Jordan Cohen had 22 points for the Mountain Hawks (3-6), whose losing streak stretched to four games. James Karnik added 18 points and 13 rebounds. Reed Fenton had 13 points.

St. Francis (Pa.) matches up against Maryland-Baltimore County on the road on Saturday. Lehigh faces Yale at home on Saturday.

