Braves decline Billy Hamilton’s option

ATLANTA (AP)The Braves declined their part of Billy Hamilton’s mutual option for 2020, allowing the speedy outfielder to become a free agent.

Hamilton’s contract, agreed to with Kansas City last December, called for a $4.25 million salary for this year and included a $7.5 million mutual option for 2020 with a $1 million buyout. He earned an additional $200,000 this season in bonuses based on plate appearances.

Hamilton, 29, hit .218 with no homers,15 RBIs and 22 stolen bases in 119 games for the Royals and Braves, who claimed him off waivers on Aug. 19. He has 299 steals in seven major league seasons, spending most of his career with Cincinnati from 2012-18.

