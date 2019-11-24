Bracketology

Skip to content
KETK | FOX51 | EastTexasMatters.com
Tyler
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Veterans Voices
Lone Star NYE 2020
East Texas Addicted
Local News
Crime
Texas News
Your Local Election HQ
Special Reports
BorderReport.com
Texas Politics
Washington D.C.
National News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Football coach suffers stroke during state semifinal game, not expected to survive
Top Stories
Turkeys live it up at luxury hotel before they’re pardoned by Trump
82-year-old grandmother sends man to hospital after break-in
Longview gets in the holiday spirit with 2nd annual tree lighting ceremony
GREATEST FOOTBALL COMEBACK: Celebrating the 25th anniversary of John Tyler vs. Plano East
Weather
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Interactive Radar
Bus Stop Forecast
Weather Talk
Weather Headlines
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Football Fever presented by SUBWAY®
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health
The Big Game
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
Olympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
College
Golf
NHL
MLS
Top Stories
Austrian Olympic judo champ denies sexual assault of pupils
Top Stories
Austrian Olympic judo champ denies sexual assault of pupils
42 charged after protest delays Harvard-Yale game
Russian Olympic Committee pressures track leaders to reform
Russian Olympic Committee pressures track leaders to reform
Community
East Texas Live
KETK Gives Back
CMA Awards
Breast Cancer Awareness
Texas Rose Festival
Calendar
KETK Today Happy Birthday
Top Stories
The 10th Annual Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is this Friday in Tyler
Top Stories
Longview Regional Medical Center announces 2020 Stars Over Longview honorees
Top Stories
BBB warns that illegal ‘Secret Sister’ gift exchange scam has resurfaced on social media
Christus TMF breaks ground on orthopedic & sports medicine institute
KETK GIVES BACK: Lufkin Fire Department
City of Tyler takes first steps in major renovation of Rose Complex
Contests
KETK Christmas Giveaway by Sweet Gourmet
Home for the Holidays
KETK Best Dressed House by Christmas Park Land of Lights
KETK East Texas Live Academy Sports + Outdoors Call-In to Win
KETK Pro Football Challenge presented by Loving Toyota
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
Winners
About Us
Report It
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
Newsletters
Stay Connected
Work for Us
Closed Captioning Issues
Video
Livestream
Top Stories
Harvey Hall to reopen Monday after Legionella bacteria found in pipes last week
Top Stories
Monday Morning Forecast: Tracking rain chances Tuesday and Thanksgiving
Top Stories
GREATEST FOOTBALL COMEBACK: Celebrating the 25th anniversary of John Tyler vs. Plano East
‘He picked the wrong house’: Bodybuilder, 82, fights break-in suspect
Gatlinburg Church of Christ reopens 3 years after burning in wildfires
Pentagon chief fires Navy secretary over SEAL controversy
Month of Thanks
Lone Star NYE 2020
Search
Search
Search
Bracketology
Sports
by: By CRAIG HALEY
Posted:
Nov 24, 2019 / 01:24 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 24, 2019 / 01:24 PM CST
(STATS) –
Trending Right Now
82-year-old grandmother sends man to hospital after break-in
Navy veteran found in Dallas apartment had been dead 3 years
East Texan to perform at President Trump’s Florida ‘homecoming’ rally on Tuesday
DPS officials release identities of three killed in fiery head-on crash near Jacksonville
GREATEST FOOTBALL COMEBACK: Celebrating the 25th anniversary of John Tyler vs. Plano East
Community Calendar
Don't Miss
Home for the Holidays
Best Dressed House by Christmas Park Land of Lights
Thanksgiving Giveaway by Sweet Gourmet
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
KETK TODAY: Happy Birthday
Athlete of the Week
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC
Trending Stories
82-year-old grandmother sends man to hospital after break-in
Navy veteran found in Dallas apartment had been dead 3 years
East Texan to perform at President Trump’s Florida ‘homecoming’ rally on Tuesday
DPS officials release identities of three killed in fiery head-on crash near Jacksonville
GREATEST FOOTBALL COMEBACK: Celebrating the 25th anniversary of John Tyler vs. Plano East