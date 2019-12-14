Bracketology

NEW ORLEANS (AP)Drew Brees has a knack for making history when the only NFL game to watch is being played inside the Superdome.

There was the Sunday night in 2012 when Brees' 40-yard pass to Devery Henderson gave him touchdown passes in 48 straight games, eclipsing a mark set by Hall of Fame quarterback Johnny Unitas half a century earlier. That streak finally ended at 54 games - a mark which still stands.