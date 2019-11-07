Bracey leads Louisiana Tech over Texas A&M-CC 82-49

MILAN (AP)Top-seeded Alex de Minaur, second-seeded Frances Tiafoe and Miomir Kecmanovic all advanced to the semifinals of the Next Gen Finals with straight-set wins Thursday.

De Minaur, who finished runner-up last year in the season-ending tournament for the top under-21 players, beat Casper Ruud 4-1, 4-0, 4-2 in just 61 minutes to finish 3-0 in Group A.