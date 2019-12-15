Bracey carries Louisiana Tech over Louisiana-Lafayette 77-59

RUSTON, La. (AP)DaQuan Bracey had a season-high 26 points as Louisiana Tech topped Louisiana-Lafayette 77-59 on Saturday.

Bracey shot 10 for 12 from the field, including 5 of 7 from behind the arc.

Isaiah Crawford had 13 points for Louisiana Tech (7-3), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Amorie Archibald added 12 points and Mubarak Muhammed grabbed 13 rebounds.

Cedric Russell had 13 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns (5-5). Jalen Johnson added 13 points and Dou Gueye had 10 points.

Louisiana Tech plays NC Central at home on Tuesday. Louisiana-Lafayette faces Arkansas State on the road on Wednesday.

