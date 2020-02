KETK – Longview’s season came to an end Monday as the Lobos fell to Waco Midway, 62-54.

No. 10-ranked Sulphur Springs opened things up in the second quarter and defeated Lufkin handily 78-55.

The Wildcats will face the winner betweek Red Oak and West Mesquite.

No. 23-ranked Mineola ran past Dallas Gateway Charter Academy 80-65. The Yellow Jackets improve to 23-7 on the season, and will face Ponder or Leonard in the 3A area round.

