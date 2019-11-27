Boyd III carries E. Tennessee St. past Appalachian St. 78-69

Breaking News
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP)Tray Boyd III had 22 points as East Tennessee State topped Appalachian State 78-69 on Tuesday night.

Bo Hodges had 19 points and seven rebounds for East Tennessee State (6-1), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Lucas N’Guessan added 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Vonnie Patterson had 14 rebounds for the hosts.

O’Showen Williams tied a career high with 22 points and had six rebounds for the Mountaineers (4-4). Justin Forrest added 14 points. Isaac Johnson had 14 points and 15 rebounds.

East Tennessee State plays Arkansas-Little Rock on the road on Saturday. Appalachian State faces St. Andrews Presbyterian at home next Tuesday.

