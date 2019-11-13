Boxus carries Hartford over Marist 62-51

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP)Romain Boxus notched his first career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead Hartford to a 62-51 win over Marist on Tuesday night.

Moses Flowers had 16 points for Hawks (2-1). Freshman Miroslav Stafl added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Michael Cubbage and reserve Matt Turner scored 13 points apiece to lead the Red Foxes (1-1). Matt Turner added 13 points. Zion Tordoff had seven rebounds as Hartford won the rebound battle 39-32.

Hartford shot 50% from the floor and sank 10 of 24 from 3-point range (42%). Marist sank just 19 of 60 shots (32%) and missed 13 of 17 shots from distance.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories