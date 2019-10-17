Live Now
Boxer Errol Spence charged with drunken driving after crash

DALLAS (AP)Boxer Errol Spence Jr. has been discharged from a hospital and charged with drunken driving after crashing his speeding Ferrari.

Dallas police charged Spence on Wednesday with driving while intoxicated.

Police say the crash happened just before 3 a.m. Oct. 10 when Spence’s Ferrari crossed the median into oncoming traffic, flipped over several times and hurling Spence from the car. He was taken to a hospital where he was treated for facial lacerations.

Last month, the former U.S. Olympian added the WBC welterweight title to his IBF strap with a split-decision victory over Shawn Porter.

