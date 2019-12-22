Bouyea carries San Francisco over UC Davis 93-84

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Jamaree Bouyea had 19 points as San Francisco beat UC Davis 93-84 on Saturday. Charles Minlend, Josh Kunen and Jimbo Lull added 16 points apiece for the Dons. Minlend also had seven assists for the Dons, while Kunen posted seven rebounds and five assists.

San Francisco (10-3) posted a season-high 24 assists.

San Francisco put up 60 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Joe Mooney had 22 points for the Aggies (5-9). Ezra Manjon added 17 points. Elijah Pepper had 11 points and six rebounds.

San Francisco plays Fresno State on the road on Monday. UC Davis matches up against New Mexico on the road next Sunday.

