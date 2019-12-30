Bournemouth-West Ham United Preview

It’s now up to David Moyes to save the season for West Ham United.

The venerable Moyes returns to the reeling London side and begins his second stint as Hammers manager on Wednesday against visiting Bournemouth.

It is rather fitting that Moyes’ second run as West Ham United gaffer kicks off on the first day of a new year. After all, the Hammers (5-4-10) are looking to start fresh in 2020 and with a new face on the touchline after what’s been a rather nightmare first portion of the Premier League campaign.

Embattled boss Manuel Pellegrini was officially sacked following Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat to Leicester City. It was West Ham’s ninth Premier League defeat in 12 games, and one that leaves them 17th in the table – one spot and one point from the relegation zone.

On Sunday, the 56-year-old Moyes was introduced as the club’s new manager. It’s an 18th-month deal for Moyes, who has not managed since helping the Hammers avoid relegation during the 2017-18 campaign. However, he did not have his contract with the club extended following his first go-around.

“It’s fabulous to be back,” Moyes told West Ham’s official website. “It feels great to be home. I’m feeling very proud that I’m back at West Ham.

“I think there’s got to be a short-term goal for us just now, to get the wins to get us away from the wrong end of the league. And, what we’re going to do over the next six months, then what we’re going to do over the next period as well. The start is really focusing on the immediate games.”

That means snapping a four-game league home losing streak and an 0-1-5 rut at London Stadium since beating Manchester United on Sept. 22. West Ham have conceded at least two goals in every match over the last four at home.

Overall, they’ve not scored more than one goal in any of their last six games.

“I’ll be looking to see what I can do and what I can make improvements to,” Moyes, who enjoyed a lengthy run as Everton manager and a forgettable one with Manchester United, added. “(It’s about) how we can get some wins with the players (that are here), and how we can get some quick wins on the field.”

West Ham drew Bournemouth 2-2 in the reverse fixture on Sept. 28. Andriy Yarmolenko opened the scoring for the Hammers in the 10th minute and Aaron Cresswell’s equaliser in the 74th allowed the Londoners to earn the point. Joshua King and Callum Wilson each scored for the Cherries (5-5-10), who are not that much better than West Ham this season.

Eddie Howe’s group are 16th in the table and also one point ahead of the Hammers. Bournemouth are mired in a 1-1-7 stretch and are 0-1-2 over the last three after falling 2-0 at Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

The Cherries have managed just two goals from Dan Gosling – the only two of his season – over the last six Premier League matches.

Sebastien Haller has a team-leading five league goals for West Ham, but only one over his last 11 such contests.