Bournemouth-Watford Preview

Whilst Watford remain the only winless team in the Premier League, they’ve built some needed confidence of late.

That elusive first league victory is still the goal, but the Hornets can also earn at least a point in their third consecutive contest Saturday against a visiting Bournemouth side that’s looking to avoid a fourth straight top-flight match without a win.

Sitting on four points (0-4-5), Watford remain at the bottom of the Premier League table. However, half of those points have come in their last two matches – a scoreless draw versus Sheffield United on Oct. 5 and last weekend’s impressive, yet ultimately disappointing, 1-1 finish at Spurs.

Abdoulaye Doucoure scored Watford’s first goal since Sept. 15 in the sixth minute, and they led Spurs until Dele Alli equalised in the 86th. It was a rather heartbreaking outcome considering the Hornets seemed to hold the better of the play throughout the match.

But considering the way this season has started, any point is massively important.

“We have to take the positives out of every situation right now,” midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah told Watford’s official website. “It’s frustrating leaving with a point, but when we first came (to Tottenham), if you had offered us a point, we’d taken it.”

Now, the Hornets seem to feel better about themselves, and that victory could be closer than it might have seemed a few weeks back.

“As a team, the confidence has grown from (last weekend), and hopefully we can take that into the next game,” Watford defender Craig Dawson said.

The Hornets have not been successful in terms of winning matches against Bournemouth within the confines of the Premier League, but mostly gotten something to show for the effort whilst going 1-6-1 against the Cherries in the top-flight.

Bournemouth (3-3-3) are 0-2-1 since winning back-to-back games over Everton and Southampton. They’ve also failed to score in each of the last two contests, most recently a scoreless draw with newcomers Norwich City last weekend.

“There were positives to take,” manager Eddie Howe told Bournemouth’s official website. “A clean sheet and the fact it’s another point in the right direction. But, it wasn’t the three we wanted. (We’ll) try to learn from it.”

Like Watford, however, Howe understands the important of putting things in perspective, especially this early in the season.

“Sometimes, you have to have the bigger picture in the back of your mind,” he added. “It wasn’t the three points we wanted, but it wasn’t a defeat.”

Howe would certainly like to see more offense, especially from budding star Callum Wilson, who has five goals but obviously none since Sept. 28. Wilson has three goals in five Premier League matches versus Watford.