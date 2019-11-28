Bournemouth-Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Perhaps the presence of Jose Mourinho is all that was needed to give Tottenham Hotspur a little shot of confidence.

Spurs look to improve to 3-0-0 over all competition under their new boss when they host struggling Bournemouth on Saturday.

Since Mourinho replaced the sacked Mauricio Pochettino last week, Spurs (4-5-4) won 3-2 at West Ham United in the Premier League, then rallied from a 2-0 hole to beat Olympiacos 4-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday in Mourinho’s home debut.

Harry Kane’s scored three goals over both matches for Spurs, who will move on in the Champions League and again try to win back-to-back Premier League games for the first time in 2019-20.

“I think we (had) to get a little bit our confidence back,” defender Toby Alderweireld told Tottenham’s official website.

Back to Mourinho, who seems much more cordial during his early tenure in Tottenham than he’s shown at other stops. Of course, it’s the honeymoon period for himself, Spurs players and supporters. At the moment, he’s quite excited to move forward to the busy stretch of the Premier League.

“If we can win matches, play well, score goals, showing commitment, happiness and desire, it will be a good period for us to go back to that empathy between the players and the fans,” Mourinho said.

Tottenham currently sit 10th in the Premier League table, which is an accomplishment after winning in the top-flight for the first time since Sept. 28. Spurs, though, have taken five of the possible nine points over their last three Premier League contests.

Bournemouth (4-4-5), meanwhile, are 11th in the table, but have just one victory over a seven-match league stretch and are trying to rebound from back-to-back 2-1 losses to Newcastle United and Wolves. Despite trailing 2-0 and playing a man down following Simon Francis’ second yellow against Wolves, Bournemouth showed fight by making things interesting with Steve Cook’s goal in the 59th minute.

Still, the defeat proved frustrating for the Cherries, who need to get back on track.

“The fact we’ve only won one isn’t enough,” Bournemouth coach Eddie Howe told The Telegraph. “It’s something we’ll work hard to put right and we’ve got to do it quickly.”

Though the Cherries know they face a sizable task this weekend against a rejuvenated Spurs side, they also know that it’s not an overwhelming challenge. Bournemouth won its first match eight Premier League tries against Tottenham, 1-0 in the teams’ most recent meeting back in May. Of course, the Cherries have been outscored 13-0 whilst losing all four Premier League on Spurs’ home pitch.

Kane has recorded seven goals over six Premier League matches versus Bournemouth. Meanwhile, teammate Heung-min Son has scored five over six contests against the Cherries.