Bournemouth-Newcastle United Preview

Whilst Bournemouth look to continue their solid form following one of the biggest triumphs in club history, Newcastle United also have reason to feel good about things of late.

The Cherries aim to extend their Premier League unbeaten streak to four matches when they visit a Newcastle side that’s looking to go three in a row without a loss on Saturday.

Sitting seventh in the Premier League table, Bournemouth (4-4-3) have been one of the early surprises on the domestic season. The Cherries solidified that status with an impressive 1-0 home victory over a maddening Manchester United group last weekend.

Joshua King’s 45th-minute goal was the only offence needed by Bournemouth, who posted their third consecutive clean sheet whilst also recording their first goal over a four-game stretch.

“We felt we needed the win for our own confidence and impetus,” manager Eddie Howe told Bournemouth’s official website. “We’re very pleased with our past three defensive performances. We have to do it on a consistent basis. Three games (aren’t) enough. We have to be looking after 20 to 25 games, and showing a vast improvement from last season (when the Cherries conceded 70 league goals) to really say we’ve turned the corner.”

Bournemouth have never posted a clean sheet in four consecutive Premier League matches, and conceded six goals during their current 0-2-1 stretch versus Newcastle.

The Magpies (3-3-5) looked poised to be a consistent presence in the drop zone this season until they also beat Manchester United last month; and drew Wolves 1-1 and beat West Ham 3-2 in their last two contests to sit 15th in the table. Goals by Ciaran Clark, Federico Fernandez and Jonjo Shelvey put Newcastle up 3-0 before the Hammers threatened late in the match last weekend.

“We’re all pleased,” Clark, one of eight Newcastle players with a goal in league play, told the club’s official website. “Obviously, we’re disappointed with the way that we let (the West Ham game) go at the end, but at the end of the day, we wanted to come down (there) and get three points. And that’s what (we did). I think we showed a lot of different ways we can play in that one game.”

Shelvey, who leads Newcastle with two league goals, has scored once in five top-flight matches versus Bournemouth.

King has three goals for the Cherries, and had two in last season’s 2-2 draw with Newcastle at Vitality Stadium.